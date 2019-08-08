Pretty soon, you can have a little piece of “Friends” in your own home. Well, make that a lot of little pieces.

In honor of the 25th anniversary of the sitcom’s premiere, Lego is coming out with a replica set of Central Perk, where Monica, Joey, Ross, Rachel, Chandler and Phoebe spent so much time during the show’s decade-long run.

“This wonderful Lego re-creation of the café TV studio set is packed with authentic details, making it a must-have Friends memorabilia item for fans,” reads the product description.

The set, which features 1,070 pieces and retails for $59.99, is so intricate that it will certainly conjure memories from the show.

The "Friends" LEGO set is sure to delight fans. Lego

“The iconic seating area with a couch, armchair and 2 chairs for the friends is removable for easy play. And check out the stage where Phoebe performed her songs on guitar (and where Ross once played his keyboard and everyone except Phoebe thought he was terrible),” Lego says.

Now, you can pass away the time at the coffeehouse like Monica, Joey, Ross, Rachel, Chandler and Phoebe did. Lego

It’s not just the coffeehouse that fans will get, either. Figures of the main characters, as well as Central Perk manager Gunther, are also included, as Lego puts it, “to role-play famously hilarious scenes,” so you can re-create Ross and Rachel kissing for the first time, react to Joey’s man bag, or pretend you’re Monica licking Chandler’s coffee cup, only to find out it doesn’t belong to him!

The set features figurines based on the characters. Lego

“An ideal 'Friends'-themed gift for your own friends and family who love the TV show, this hot toy is great for play and will grab attention when displayed in any room,” Lego says.

The set, which will go on sale Sept. 1, is the latest way for nostalgic fans to soak in the "Friends" experience.

You, too, can sing, just like Phoebe did! Lego

Last month, Pottery Barn announced it will sell a collection based on the show.

And if Central Perk Legos aren't enough for you, you can also visit the "Friends" pop-up, which will feature an actual replica of the coffeehouse. It opens next month.