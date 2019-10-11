"Friends" fans first saw Rachel, Ross, Monica, Chandler, Phoebe and Joey frolic in the iconic fountain from the show's intro when the show premiered 25 years ago.
Set to the tune of the Rembrandts' catchy "I'll Be There For You," the Central Perk gang's splashing in the fountain has become one of TV's most famous openings ever.
But it turns out, that famous fountain made its screen debut more than a year before "Friends" premiered — in the 1993 witchy cult flick "Hocus Pocus."
Eagle-eyed fans took to the internet this week to point out that the fountain briefly appears in the Halloween-themed film, which stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as a trio of evil witches.
During a scene when the movie's young protagonists Max, Dani and Allison and their feline pal Binx celebrate what they believe is the demise of the witches, the fountain's looming in the background.
Paul McGuire, the senior vice president of worldwide corporate communications at Warner Bros. confirmed to House Beautiful that, indeed, that's the "Friends" fountain in "Hocus Pocus."
But how can it be when "Friends" was set in New York City and "Hocus Pocus" in spooky Salem, Massachusetts?
Well, it's thanks to the magic of entertainment ... and the Warner Bros. lot in Los Angeles, where the fountain is located, and where "Friends" and "Hocus Pocus" were both largely shot.
A lucky bunch of "Friends" fans will be able to pop open their umbrellas and play in the fountain themselves next month when Warner Bros. Studios hosts a series of sold-out “Friendsgiving” Tours in honor of the show's 25th anniversary.