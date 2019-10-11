"Friends" fans first saw Rachel, Ross, Monica, Chandler, Phoebe and Joey frolic in the iconic fountain from the show's intro when the show premiered 25 years ago.

Set to the tune of the Rembrandts' catchy "I'll Be There For You," the Central Perk gang's splashing in the fountain has become one of TV's most famous openings ever.

The "Friends" cast frolics in the fountain during the show's famous intro. NBC

But it turns out, that famous fountain made its screen debut more than a year before "Friends" premiered — in the 1993 witchy cult flick "Hocus Pocus."

Eagle-eyed fans took to the internet this week to point out that the fountain briefly appears in the Halloween-themed film, which stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as a trio of evil witches.

"Hocus Pocus" starred Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker as a trio of dastardly witches. Buena Vista Pictures

During a scene when the movie's young protagonists Max, Dani and Allison and their feline pal Binx celebrate what they believe is the demise of the witches, the fountain's looming in the background.

I was today years old when I found out that the fountain from Hocus Pocus is the same as the one shown in Friends pic.twitter.com/VBBhMUeFfF — 🎃spooky mollie 👻 (@mollie_luise) October 6, 2019

Paul McGuire, the senior vice president of worldwide corporate communications at Warner Bros. confirmed to House Beautiful that, indeed, that's the "Friends" fountain in "Hocus Pocus."

But how can it be when "Friends" was set in New York City and "Hocus Pocus" in spooky Salem, Massachusetts?

So Hocus Pocus and Friends filmed scenes in front of the same fountain and row of houses.



My mind is officially blown. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/1E8Ga7PwBy — Hilary Scheinuk (@hscheinukphoto) October 6, 2019

Well, it's thanks to the magic of entertainment ... and the Warner Bros. lot in Los Angeles, where the fountain is located, and where "Friends" and "Hocus Pocus" were both largely shot.

A lucky bunch of "Friends" fans will be able to pop open their umbrellas and play in the fountain themselves next month when Warner Bros. Studios hosts a series of sold-out “Friendsgiving” Tours in honor of the show's 25th anniversary.