'Friends' forever: Jennifer Aniston celebrates 49th birthday with Courteney Cox

"Friends" forever!

Jennifer Aniston rang in her 49th birthday Monday with her closest gal pals — and naturally, her "Friends" co-star Courteney Cox was by her side. In fact, the former "Cougar Town" star, 53, hosted the intimate bash at her Malibu home.

Aniston and all her guests posed for a sweet photo shared on Instagram by her manager, Aleen Keshishian.

"#happybirthday to my sister from another mother #jenniferaniston (love) u so much!" Keshishian captioned it.

Actress and yoga instructor Mandy Ingber re-shared the happy pic, writing, "We love our Jen. Magical Malibu day!"

"Suddenly Susan" alum Andrea Bendewald, shared it, too, gushing about Aniston's loyalty as a friend in the caption. She also thanked Cox for hosting.

"Happy Birthday, filled with magic, celebrating the best girl friend there is. You are love and light to so many. Always bringing us together in your circle," she wrote. "Thanks Courteney for hosting, for all the love and laughs shared! Same time next year? Happy Bday JA!"

Bendewald also honored Aniston with a throwback pic from their early Hollywood days, and revealed the pair have been friends since they were 14.

Of course, Aniston's birthday didn't go unnoticed by other Hollywood pals.

Reese Witherspoon, who's starring opposite Aniston in an upcoming untitled TV drama — and who played Rachel Green's bratty younger sister Jill on special episodes of "Friends" — shared a cute throwback pic from the show.

"Happy Birthday to my work sister #JenniferAniston!!" wrote Witherspoon. "Wishing you a day filled with lots of love and laughter!"

With friends like these, we're sure Aniston's birthday was the best ever!