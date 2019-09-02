Sign up for our newsletter

Fellow comedians and actors have led an outpouring of support for Kevin Hart after he sustained major back injuries in a one-car crash in California early Sunday morning.

Hart, 40, was riding in a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda in Calabasas when driver Jared Black lost control of the vehicle and it rolled down an embankment, trapping two of the occupants inside of the vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Comedians and actors have sent messages of support to Kevin Hart after the comedian was injured in a car crash in California. Dylan Robinson / Newspix via Getty Images

Authorities said Hart and Black suffered "major back injuries," but didn't offer specifics. A third passenger, Rebecca Broxterman, did not suffer any substantial injuries, police said.

Hart's frequent movie co-star, Dwayne Johnson, was one of many sending well wishes to the comedian.

"Stop messing with my emotions brother @kevinhart4real,'' he wrote on Instagram. "We have a lot more laughing to do together. Love you man. Stay strong."

Bryan Cranston, who co-starred with Hart in "The Upside," asked everyone to "send him positive energy and healing thoughts."

"He’s a good human,'' Cranston wrote. "Get well soon, brother."

Terry Crews, who was in the comedy "Soul Plane" with Hart, wrote for him to "get well soon brother."

Get well soon, brother 🙏🏾❤️



Kevin Hart Hospitalized After Serious Car Accident | Hollywood Reporter https://t.co/aLtKyjQQUi — terry crews (@terrycrews) September 1, 2019

Fellow comedian and roast master Jeff Ross wrote that "we need @KevinHart4real to be okay."

We need @KevinHart4real to be okay. 🙏🏼 💪🏽❤️ — Jeff Ross (@realjeffreyross) September 1, 2019

Several other comedians also sent out their support for Hart.

Wishing @KevinHart4real a speedy recovery. ❤️ — Brad Garrett (@RealBradGarrett) September 1, 2019

Let's all send lots of healing thoughts and prayers to my friend @KevinHart4Real. Please don't drive off a cliff again! We love you, pal. — Paul Reiser (@PaulReiser) September 2, 2019

Hart was eventually transported and treated at Northridge Hospital and Medical Center. The driver was not determined to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash, police said.