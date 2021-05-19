The long-awaited “Friends” reunion will be here faster than it takes Rachel to mess up an order at Central Perk.

The cast graces the cover of People magazine's May 31 issue, and they talked about what it was like reuniting to reminisce about the landmark ‘90s sitcom on the upcoming HBO Max special.

“It’s funny. When we do get together, it’s like no time has passed,” Matt LeBlanc said. “We pick up right where we left off.”

The cast of "Friends" spills the beans about what the show meant to them and where their characters would be today. People

“Family. It’s like a family,” Jennifer Aniston said when asked what it felt like to return to the set. “I don’t have sisters. It’s what I would assume sisters are like.”

Lisa Kudrow echoed that sentiment.

“I know that I can text or call, and I feel like we can pick up right where we left off, and no time has passed,” she said. “We’re connected no matter what.”

“There really is chemistry between these six still after all these years,” People Editor-in-Chief Dan Wakeford said.

Fans may also be surprised to know the romance between Ross and Rachel had some off-camera inspiration: LeBlanc, Kudrow, Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox all agreed that Aniston and David Schwimmer were the biggest flirts.

“I believe that they will be discussing this in the show. ... There was some romantic tension between David Schwimmer and Jen Aniston when they first started filming,” Wakeford said.

The cast also opened up about mementoes they took, from Kudrow keeping Phoebe’s rings and Aniston helping herself to one of Monica’s dresses to Perry holding onto the cookie jar with a clock on it that he wound up giving to Kudrow. Schwimmer kept a Professor Geller placard and a couch.

The cast also has some interesting ideas for where their characters would be today.

“I would like to have maybe started a clothing line of my own, and it is sort of a small franchise,” Aniston said about Rachel. “Like a Nili Lotan. And I live in New York City on the Upper East Side.”

“I always just feel like Monica would be doing something competitively with other mothers and trying to outdo them," Cox said. “Whether it’s the bake sale at school or something. I mean, she’d be so annoying. She’d be at the head of the PTA or something.”

Kudrow said Phoebe would be heading up the arts program at her children’s school, while Perry thinks Chandler would’ve found his place as a comedy writer. But no one nailed the most likely scenario better than LeBlanc, who had a simple idea about Joey and his love of food.

“Joey would ... have opened a chain of sandwich shops,” he said.

“And eaten all the sandwiches,” Perry joked.

“Friends: The Reunion” will be available on HBO Max beginning May 27.

