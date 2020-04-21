The stars of "Friends" are offering fans the chance to join them at their upcoming reunion taping — and it's all for a good cause.

The show's six leading cast members — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer — announced Tuesday on social media that they were donating tickets to the taping of their HBO Max reunion special to one lucky winner and five friends as part of the All In Challenge.

The online fundraiser helps supply food to those in need while offering contributors a chance to win once-in-a-lifetime experiences with their favorite celebrities.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

"We’re so excited to join the ALL IN challenge to help keep people fed and healthy during this time," Aniston wrote on Instagram.

"We’re inviting you and five of YOUR friends to join the six of us on Stage 24. Be our personal guests in the audience for the taping of our @HBOMAX reunion, as we reminisce about the show and celebrate all the fun we had 🥳 ... and get the whole Friends VIP experience on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour," she wrote.

The cast of "Friends" has joined the All In Challenge. NBC

"We hope this brings a little joy, and something to look forward to. Go to AllInChallenge.com to enter... and donate whatever you can — $10, $25 — every dollar counts," Aniston continued, adding that all proceeds from the challenge go to Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

"Can’t wait to meet and hug you guys when this is all over 🥰 Until then, keep FaceTiming, calling, DMing, and texting your friends and family. We gotta stay connected," added the star.

Kudrow revealed in her own post that the six guests would even get to "sip a cup of coffee with us in Central Perk."

Fans have been looking forward to the "Friends" reunion since it was announced on Feb. 21. Taping of the unscripted special was scheduled for March, but has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The sitcom's stars follow in the footsteps of other famous folks who are helping to make the All In Challenge online auction a fun experience for donors. Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro joined the challenge last week when they offered one winner a walk-on part in their new Martin Scorsese-directed movie.

Athletes are also getting in on the fun. New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez is offering the chance to take batting lessons with him, while Los Angeles Laker legend Magic Johnson will shoot hoops and attend a Lakers game with one lucky donor.

Go to AllInChallenge.com for more information.