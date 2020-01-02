'Friends' actress who played Emma celebrates 2020 with funny show reference

"Hi Emma. It's the year 2020. Are you still enjoying your nap?"

Fans of the hit show "Friends" will remember Chandler's (Matthew Perry) snarky remark in the episode "The One With the Cake." While celebrating Emma's 1st birthday, Ross (David Schwimmer) and Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) had the gang make a video for Emma to watch on her 18th birthday. Upset that she was sleeping through the whole party, causing Chandler and Monica (Courteney Cox) to miss their romantic vacation, the two gifted fans with the quote.

It is finally 2020 and Emma received the message.

Actress Noelle Sheldon, one of the twins who played Emma, poked fun at the joke in an Instagram post on January 1.

"Just woke up from the best nap of all time, happy 2020!! (ft. my poorly done photoshop) Hope everyone has an excellent year full of family, friends, and laughter!!" She wrote in the caption.

Fans went crazy for the photo with some commenting "That's all I wanted for today. wow," "I've waited all day for this!!" or "The most hilarious caption I'll see in 2020!! OMG."

Noelle's twin, Cali Sheldon, commented "Finally" on the post.