“Fresh Off the Boat” star Randall Park is explaining the less than flattering remarks co-star Constance Wu made after she learned the ABC comedy was returning for a sixth season.

“I thought that last (season) would be our last one,” Park, 45, told The Big Ticket with Marc Malkin podcast on Thursday. “Because literally the season finale was a bookend to the pilot. So, I think everyone kind of thought that and we weren’t sure if we’d keep going.”

Constance Wu and Randall Park play Jessica and Louis, respectively, on ABC's "Fresh Off the Boat." Getty Images

“(Wu) certainly thought that,” Park, who plays Wu's husband on the show, continued. “She was in for a surprise, and we all were. But it’s great. There’s a lot more stories to tell.”

The hullabaloo erupted in May when Wu, who starred in last year's hit film "Crazy Rich Asians," expressed her dismay at the show’s renewal.

"So upset right now that I’m literally crying. Ugh. F---," she wrote.

When someone congratulated her for the renewal by saying it was "great news," Wu, 37, replied by writing, "No it's not." That tweet has since been taken down.

The words surprised people, forcing Wu to explain herself with a lengthy statement on Twitter.

“I love FOTB,” the actress began. “I was temporarily upset yesterday not bc I hate the show but bc its renewal meant I had to give up another project that I was really passionate about. So my dismayed social media replies were more about that other project and not about FOTB."

She also expressed her hope that no one questions what "Fresh Off the Boat" means to her.

“People ‘assumed’ that that meant I don’t love and enjoy FOTB. But I do love and enjoy it. I hope you believe me,” she added.

Interestingly, Park, who can currently be seen in the Netflix movie "Always Be My Maybe," was also ready to move on from the show, thinking they had reached the end of the road. “I was prepared for it to not get picked up, and I was excited by these other things I could do,” he said on The Big Ticket. “But if it did get picked up I was also like, that’s all I ever wanted.”