The countdown to the Oscars is on!

If quarantining left you with a lot of time to watch the past year's movies, you’re not alone.

From red carpet fashion to the unforgettable speeches (and even celebrities bringing parents as dates), there’s so much that we love about watching the Oscars.

Since you may not be able to have a viewing party with your besties this year, we created a bingo card that you can play virtually with loved ones!

Katty Huertas / Getty Images

Here’s what you need to do:

Click here to download

Print out the card

Create a Zoom or group chat with your friends and family

Virtually chat about the show together

And join us for a night of coverage! Who do you think will be this year's best dressed?

As you play along, be sure to tag us on Instagram at @TODAYShow for your chance to be reposted.