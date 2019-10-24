Sign up for our newsletter

What would Henry Warnimont think of this?

Freddie Prinze Jr. has signed on to star in the pilot for the upcoming “Punky Brewster” reboot that is scheduled for NBC’s streaming service, Peacock.

Soleil Moon Frye as Punky Brewster. NBC

Prinze, 43, is slated to play Travis, the ex-husband of Punky, a role that Soleil Moon Frye will reprise. He’s a musician who frequently travels, but still manages to be a great father and continues to have sparks with Punky.

Frye, who will serve as executive producer on the show, is thrilled to have the veteran "I Know What You Did Last Summer" actor, 43, come aboard the project.

“Welcome @RealFPJr to our #punkybrewster family & @UCP So excited to have you. #punkypower,” she tweeted.

Prinze retweeted Frye with a trio of emojis expressing his excitement.

"Punky Brewster," about a perky girl being brought up by foster dad Henry Warnimont (played by the late George Gaynes), only ran for four seasons from 1984 to 1988, but remains a beloved series for a generation of kids who grew up watching it. It also earned a trio of Emmy Award nominations.