Watch Fred Savage pass the torch by welcoming new 'Wonder Years' star

Fred Savage has delivered some “Wonder”-ful news.

The actor, who famously portrayed Kevin Arnold on “The Wonder Years,” told child actor Elisha “EJ” Williams in a Zoom call that he has landed the lead role of Dean in ABC’s upcoming reboot of the show. The network shared the video on YouTube.

“This project is very close to all of our hearts. It just means so much to everyone who’s involved,” Savage, who will direct and executive produce the show, told Williams.

“I’ve been connected to this show for like 30 years. When I was your age, I played, it was Kevin then, but it was the Dean part on ‘The Wonder Years.’ So all of us are just so invested in it. It means so much to us, which is why all these things are taking time and we're just pouring so much into it, as I know you are.”

Savage, 44, then officially let him know the good news.

“We got you on this Zoom because we wanted to welcome you to the family and tell you that it’s your turn to be the star of ‘The Wonder Years,’” he said as Williams put his hands on his head in delight. “It’s your part, man. Welcome.”

“The Wonder Years” ran for six seasons from 1988 until 1993 and remains beloved decades later. Like the original, this new version will take place in the 1960s, although it will be centered on a Black family in Montgomery, Alabama and based on writer-executive producer Saladin K. Patterson’s experience growing up there.

Fred Savage, center, portrayed main character Kevin Arnold on "The Wonder Years." Getty Images

A smiling Williams admitted he would’ve enjoyed the moment even more, but Savage’s video was lagging a bit. Patterson then joined the call to congratulate Williams.

“(It’s) kind of like the passing of the torch, right, you know? From one generation of ‘The Wonder Years’ to another one. I cannot tell you how blessed we are that you’re going to be a part of this one, man, so congratulations,” he said.

Williams, known for his work on "Henry Danger," certainly sounds ready to answer the call.

“I can’t tell you how much I prepared for this thing,” he said.

Savage complimented him on his hard work and the “natural ability inside of you.”

“Fred is passing the torch down to you, OK, and he’s giving you a double portion of what he had and what he had was enough to make the show a classic,” Patterson said.

“You guys have made my day,” Williams said.