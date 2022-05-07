IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Fred Savage fired from ‘The Wonder Years’ reboot after inappropriate conduct claims

Savage starred in the original series from 1988 to 1993, and was an executive producer and director of the revival.
Fred Savage
By Alexander Kacala and Diana Dasrath

Fred Savage has been fired as an executive producer and director on "The Wonder Years" reboot after complaints of misconduct were made against him.

The revival — that premiered on ABC in September 2021 — is produced by 20th Television, part of Disney Television Studios. 

“Recently, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Fred Savage, and as is policy, an investigation was launched,” a spokesman for 20th Television told TODAY in a statement. “Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his employment as an executive producer and director of 'The Wonder Years.'”

Savage’s representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment from TODAY. ABC did not immediately provide additional details.

The revival follows a middle-class Black family in Montgomery, Alabama, in the 1960s. Based on writer-executive producer Saladin K. Patterson’s experience growing up there, 12-year-old Dean Williams, played by Elisha “EJ” Williams, steps into Savage’s role as the show’s young lead. (Savage famously played Kevin Arnold on the original show, which ran from 1988 to 1993.)

Oscar-nominated actor Don Cheadle is the reboot's narrator. The ABC series also stars Dulé Hill, Saycon Sengbloh, Laura Kariuki, Amari O’Neil, Julian Lerner and Milan Ray.

Savage, 45, directed eight episodes in season one, including the pilot, in addition to executive producing the show alongside Patterson, Lee Daniels and Marc Velez. Two episodes are left as the first season comes to an end this month, while a second season has yet to be greenlit.

“I teared up,” Savage told People of seeing the first episode of "The Wonder Years" reboot last year. “This show is so personal to me. And it’s really a spiritual and emotional cousin to the original.”

“Any time I get to work with young actors, it takes me back,” he added of his experience producing the series. “I still feel like I’m 12 years old. And I had such a wonderful experience on the show. I look back on it very fondly."

