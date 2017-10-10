Frankie Muniz doesn't remember his days on 'Malcolm in the Middle'

share tweet pin email

Frankie Muniz is a race car driver, musician and writer, although most fans remember him best from his days as the teen lead on the hit sitcom "Malcolm in the Middle."

But during Monday's "Dancing With the Stars," Muniz revealed that he has almost no memory of those days — or many others.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Frankie Muniz: I can't remember 'Malcom in the Middle' Play Video - 0:30 Frankie Muniz: I can't remember 'Malcom in the Middle' Play Video - 0:30

The theme for the night on the ballroom bash was "Most Memorable Year," and that led to the surprising admission from the star.

"Most people would think my most memorable year would be the year 'Malcolm in the Middle' started (2000), because it allowed me to live all of these dreams of mine," he said. "It almost feels like it wasn't me. There's no negative feelings. I just don't necessarily remember."

(C)20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Frankie Muniz on "Malcolm in the Middle" (2000).

While the 31-year-old doesn't know how or exactly when the problem began, he explained that he's "had nine concussions" and suffered "a fair amount of mini strokes" over the years.

"I'm not saying those things correlate exactly to why my memory's not great, but I guess if you think about it, it could be," he said.

Now, with help, he's able to retrieve some memories. His girlfriend writes a daily journal of their activities together so he can always get a refresher.

As for the older memories, someone else helps with that.

"I told him not to worry about what you remember or what you don't remember," his former TV father, Bryan Cranston, said. "They are still (his) experiences. It'll be my job. I will tell him, 'Remember this, remember that on 'Malcolm?' What a life!"

(C)20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Christopher Kennedy Masterson, Jane Kaczmarek, Bryan Cranston, Justin Berfield, Frankie Muniz and Erik Per Sullivan on "Malcolm in the Middle."

So Muniz's most memorable year is this one, because he's learned to live in the present. And when it comes to the past, he added, "Even if I don't remember it all, I'm happy."