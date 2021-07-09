Fran Drescher reunites with her mom from 'The Nanny' in fun video

There’s nothing quite like spending time with your mom.

On Thursday, Fran Drescher posted a fun video featuring her with “The Nanny” co-star Renee Taylor, who played her mother on the popular ‘90s sitcom. The pair of women wore matching animal print blazers, similar to the flamboyant fashion choices their characters often made on the series.

"GO!" Drescher captioned the clip, while adding the hash tags #hbomax #thenanny #franjam2021#detoxyourhome #loveislove.

“Everyone’s enjoying watching ‘The Nanny’ on HBO Max,” Drescher said. “Do you realize that there are people watching it now that weren’t even alive when we were shooting it?”

“And do you realize you’re older now than I was when I started playing your mother?” Taylor, 88, asked.

Watch TODAY All Day ! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long. Sign up for the TODAY Newsletter!

“Cut,” Drescher, 63, said while looking crestfallen at the camera.

Fans certainly loved seeing the duo together again and long for even more.

“Give us a reboot immediately please,” one person commented.

“LOVEEEEE YALL THE SHOW EVERYTHING BRINGGGG IT BACKKKKKKKK,” someone else wrote.

“A reboot please. It’d be so good!” another person commented.

“The Nanny” is perhaps the most memorable project Drescher and Taylor worked on in their careers, which is saying something since Taylor was nominated for an Academy Award in 1971 for writing “Lovers and Other Strangers.”

She also scored an Emmy nomination for her role as Sylvia Fine on “The Nanny,” while Drescher notched a pair of Emmy nods herself for playing Fran Fine.

“The Nanny” ran for six seasons from 1993 until 1999 and remains immensely popular, while also growing a new fan base among younger viewers.

The cast gave a fans a thrill last year when it reunited for a reading of the pilot episode. Prior to the pandemic, Drescher also announced a Broadway musical based on the sitcom was in the works.

“I feel very grateful that the show continues to be so beloved," Drescher told TODAY's Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager last December about the show's enduring appeal.

"There are tons of millennials that are obsessed with the show today, and they were either young children while it was originally airing or not even born yet. It's the gift that keeps on giving.”