Four-chair turn on 'The Voice' is a family affair for this mom, her daughters

Every family has something different that brings them together, but for one super musical family from Alabama, their thing is singing.

Mia, 15, Jaycee, 13, and Mama T, 47, auditioned for the coaches of "The Voice" in an episode that aired on Monday night and managed to get all four of them to turn around for their performance of Linda Ronstadt's “When Will I Be Loved.”

"The girls have been signing pretty much their entire lives," Mama T, who also goes by Tara, said.

The unusual family trio, which goes by "Worth the Wait," originally featured the two younger girls and their older sister, Sadie, who had to drop out of the group after having a baby with special needs.

"Jackson needs a lot of full-time care," Tara explained. "He was born with a rare skin disease. They came to me and said they felt like that third part needs to be there, with tears in their eyes. So how could I not give it a shot?"

She added that not having Sadie there with them was "difficult because she deserves to be here."

"Sadie will always be with us in all of our performances," she said, emotional.

Worth the Wait after getting a four-chair turn in an episode of "The Voice." Tyler Golden / NBC

In order to win over the trio, the coaches pulled out all the stops. Stefani even presented a video of country superstar Trace Adkins encouraging artists to go with her instead of Shelton.

"I have a lot of support from the country community," Stefani laughed as the video of Adkins appeared in a monitor behind the iconic red chairs.

"I believe that every person is allotted a certain amount of good luck in their life...and Blake Shelton has used his up completely," Adkins said. "I'm not saying...I'm just saying."

"Aw, what an idiot," Shelton groaned as the audience and coaches laughed.

*Spoiler alert!*

Despite it all, the three picked Shelton as their coach. After Shelton secured the three singers, his team was completed. Coaches this season only get to have 10 people on their teams.

"The Voice" returns next week for the battle rounds, Monday and Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET.