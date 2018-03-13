Formerly paralyzed singer brings Katy Perry to tears on 'American Idol'

share tweet pin email

Most men aren't rewarded for making Katy Perry cry, but singer David Francisco won himself a trip to Hollywood after reducing Perry to a puddle of tears during his "American Idol" audition Monday night.

Just before his performance, Francisco, 25, opened up to Perry and her fellow judges, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, about being hit by a car while riding his bike shortly after relocating to Nashville for his music career. Though the accident left him paralyzed from the waist down, Francisco's exuberant spirit remained strong, and eventually, after intensive physical therapy, he regained some feeling in his legs.

"I cried every single day for months," Francisco revealed in a pre-taped video. "And then, I'm in bed one night and I see my foot move, just a little. Within the next two, three months, I had a lot of improvement and that continued until today, really ... I don't take anything for granted now."

The upbeat musician, who brought his fiancée with him to his audition, strapped on an acoustic guitar and belted out a joyous rendition of Stevie Wonder's "Isn't She Lovely" that made Perry so emotional, she burst into tears.

Reaching for a tissue, the "Swish Swish" singer said to her fellow judges, "I'm just losing it."

And still you rise #DavidFrancisco. Continually proud of you. #americanidol — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 13, 2018

When Francisco finished, all three judges leapt up to congratulate him, announcing in unison, "You’re going to Hollywood!" to continue competing.

Watch Francisco's performance in the video above.