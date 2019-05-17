Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 17, 2019, 3:02 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

Former WWE superstar Ashley Massaro has died at the age of 39.

The cause of death has not been revealed, reports the New York Post, which also says authorities whisked her from her home in New York's Suffolk County to a hospital after they received a “call for rescue” shortly before 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

WWE confirmed Massaro’s passing.

"We are saddened to learn of the tragic death of former WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro. WWE offers its condolences to Ashley’s family and friends," the company wrote.

Police say her death is not being treated as a criminal matter, reports the Post.

Massaro had been active on social media shortly before her death, even posting a tweet on Wednesday evening.

"Just answered a ton of fanmail so you guys should be receiving them soon! Love ya punx," she wrote.

Massaro first burst on the scene in 2005 when she won the "WWE Raw Diva Search." She would go on to appear at WrestleMania twice, competing one time for the women’s championship, before leaving WWE in 2008.

Stars from the wrestling world chimed in to voice their sadness at Massaro’s passing.

"This is just awful news — Ashley Massaro is gone. She was only 39. She lived in the same town as me...I loved seeing her around. She was always so nice...and now she’s gone. #RIPAshleyMassaro," former wrestling champion Mick Foley wrote on Twitter.

Former WWE superstar Torrie Wilson also posted on Twitter, saying, "I can’t even begin to explain how devastated I am to hear about @ashleymassaro11 — legit one of the sweetest people I’ve ever known. When we fall into a dark place it can seem like it will never change but if you are there PLEASE keep hope & reach out for help."

Trish Stratus, a WWE Hall of Fame member, shared photos of her with Massaro, captioning them, "Darling @ashleymassaro11 my heart hurts so much with this news. I remember being off with an injury and watching this beautiful, charismatic, athletic girl crowned Diva Search winner."

Maria Kanellis Bennett, also a WWE superstar, shared her reaction, writing on Twitter, "I have no words. Ashley was my tag partner at Wrestlemania. My sometimes road wife. We did countless photo shoots and press days together. It seems like yesterday Ashley was a major part of my life and then our worlds changed and now she is gone. (I'm) heartbroken for her family."

Viewers may also remember Massaro from her stint on "Survivor: China," the 15th edition of the CBS reality show staple, which aired in 2007. She was the second person voted out.