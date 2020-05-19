Former WWE star missing after being 'swept out to sea' while swimming in LA

Former WWE wrestler Shad Gaspard is missing after being swept out to sea while swimming with his son at Venice Beach in Los Angeles.

Gaspard, 39, was last seen on Sunday around 3:40 p.m. about 50 yards off shore, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a press release.

"When last seen by the lifeguard, a wave had crashed over Mr. Shad Gaspard and he was swept out to sea," police said. "He was last seen wearing black and gray shorts and has tattoos on his right shoulder and left chest."

The fire department said it received a call about two missing swimmers, one a 10-year-old boy. The child was found and did not require medical treatment at a hospital.

"LA County Lifeguard is leading the continuing search for the 2nd swimmer, reported to be the adult father of the 1st patient," the fire department said in a release.

Gaspard's wife, Siliana Gaspard, posted an Instagram story on Monday asking for help in finding her husband.

Gaspard was part of the WWE team Cryme Tyme and, since he stopped wrestling, he has pursued an acting career, according to NBC Los Angeles. He appeared in the movies "Get Hard" and "Think Like A Man Too," and the television shows "Big Time Rush" and "Key and Peele," among others.