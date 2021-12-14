Former pro wrestler Jimmy Rave dies after triple amputation, struggles with addiction

Jimmy Rave, a former professional wrestling champion who later struggled with drug addiction and lost his legs and an arm to amputation, has died, his agent said Monday. He was 39.

A cause of death for Rave, whose real name was James Michael Guffey, wasn’t immediately clear.

Rave, who was born in Atlanta, began his professional career in 1999. He wrestled for several promotions, including Full Impact Pro and Ring of Honor.

He won multiple championship titles with National Wrestling Alliance and he appeared on World Wrestling Entertainment’s “Sunday Night Heat.”

In a statement co-written with Rave’s daughter, his agent, Bill Behrens, said Rave later wrestled in Japan and for S.C.U.M., a group in Ring of Honor.

“James had been struggling with drug addiction for many years,” the statement said, adding that those struggles resulted in the amputation of his arm and, later, his legs.

Rave, who was living in Philadelphia is survived by his daughter, son and parents, the statement said.

