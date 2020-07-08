Former VP candidate Sarah Palin finalizes divorce, records show

Former Republican vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin has finalized her divorce from her husband, Todd, of more than 30 years.

Court records show they filed for divorce back in September 2019. Their divorce was granted on March 23.

The two were high school sweethearts and together for 31 years. Court documents believed to be submitted by Todd cited “incompatibility of temperament between the parties,” and added, “They find it impossible to continue to live together as husband and wife," NBC News reported.

Sarah Palin, Alaska’s first female governor, shot to national political stardom in 2008 when then-candidate John McCain selected her as the GOP’s vice presidential candidate.

“We met in high school and two decades and five children later, he’s still my guy,” she said in a speech on Sept. 3, 2008.

Sarah Palin, right, former Governor of Alaska, and her husband, Todd, arrive at the Grove Park Inn for a celebration of Billy Graham's 95th birthday in Asheville, N.C., on Nov. 7, 2013. Charlotte Observer / Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Todd is a commercial fisherman and professional snowmobile racer. He was badly injured in a 2016 snowmobiling accident that briefly left him in the ICU.

The two have five children together: Track, 31, Bristol, 29, Willow, 26, Piper, 19, and Trig, 12.

Sarah and Todd Palin attend Time's 100 Most Influential People gala at the Lincoln Center on May 4, 2010 in New York City. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Time Inc

In November 2019, Sarah Palin told Christian broadcaster James Dobson she learned her husband was asking her for a divorce in an email.

She said she got an email from the attorney on June 19, three months before Todd filed on his birthday in September.

"It was devastating. I thought I got shot," she said, adding she believes God does not want families to split up.

"And to me, in a general sense, marriage is so extremely important as (the) foundation of our nation. It helps make America that much greater, is that security of family, and I'm not to the point of wanting mine to be split," she said.