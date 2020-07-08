Former VP candidate Sarah Palin finalizes divorce, records show

Former Republican vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin has finalized her divorce from her husband, Todd, of more than 30 years.
Court records show they filed for divorce back in September 2019. Their divorce was granted on March 23.
The two were high school sweethearts and together for 31 years. Court documents believed to be submitted by Todd cited “incompatibility of temperament between the parties,” and added, “They find it impossible to continue to live together as husband and wife," NBC News reported.
Sarah Palin, Alaska’s first female governor, shot to national political stardom in 2008 when then-candidate John McCain selected her as the GOP’s vice presidential candidate.
“We met in high school and two decades and five children later, he’s still my guy,” she said in a speech on Sept. 3, 2008.
Todd is a commercial fisherman and professional snowmobile racer. He was badly injured in a 2016 snowmobiling accident that briefly left him in the ICU.
The two have five children together: Track, 31, Bristol, 29, Willow, 26, Piper, 19, and Trig, 12.
In November 2019, Sarah Palin told Christian broadcaster James Dobson she learned her husband was asking her for a divorce in an email.
She said she got an email from the attorney on June 19, three months before Todd filed on his birthday in September.
"It was devastating. I thought I got shot," she said, adding she believes God does not want families to split up.
"And to me, in a general sense, marriage is so extremely important as (the) foundation of our nation. It helps make America that much greater, is that security of family, and I'm not to the point of wanting mine to be split," she said.