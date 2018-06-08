Here's what a former 'Roseanne' producer thinks of the spinoff rumors

share tweet pin email

"Roseanne" fans may be wondering if they'll see a new spinoff of the show, but at least one producer of the original series says a revival without Roseanne Barr shouldn't happen.

Marcy Carsey addressed the firestorm around the show's cancellation at the ATX Television Festival in Austin, Texas, where she was honored Friday for her television contributions, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

ABC ABC abruptly canceled the hit "Roseanne" revival in May after star and creator Roseanne Barr tweeted racist remarks about a former Obama senior adviser.

Carsey said she was "very proud" that she worked on all nine seasons of the show's original run and thought its top-rated revival was "terrific."

"All I can say is it’s a shame. A couple of hundred of people doing really wonderful work — crew, cast, writers — to have that work so well and be so creatively interesting and have it just disappear like that when everybody, 200 or 300 people, thought they had a gig? It’s a shame."

However, Carsey, who left the industry in 2005, appears to think a spinoff without its namesake star would be a mistake.

"I would have a very difficult time. I think I would not," Carsey told The Hollywood Reporter in response to rumors that ABC is considering reviving the show without Barr. "I think I would just say, 'OK, we had a wonderful run.' I love the show we did all those years ago and I would just move on."

While Carsey feels terrible that the revival's cast and crew lost their jobs, she believes ABC was right to pull the plug.

"I totally understand why they made that decision, and I'm comfortable with it," she said during the event. "I just think it wasn’t what the network wanted represented."