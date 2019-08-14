We've got good news and bad news for fans of "The O.C." who are still holding out hope for a return to the beloved mid-aughts drama.

The good: A mini-reunion just took place!

And the bad? It wasn't part of a small-screen revival.

Still, as this Instagram post proves, for one brief moment, Summer and Seth were together again.

Rachel Bilson shared a photo from her unexpected meetup with former co-star Adam Brody Tuesday night.

"Ran into my ol buddy from jfk to lax," she wrote in the caption of the cute pic. And then, with a nod to "The O.C.'s" old theme song, she added the hashtag #californiaherewecome.

As for those who'd like to see Bilson, Brody and the rest of the stars of the teen-angst-filled series head back to the Orange County coast for a real reunion, there's no need to give up hope completely.

The cast of "The O.C." circa 2004: Rachel Bilson, Adam Brody, Mischa Barton and Benjamin McKenzie. Warner Bros/Everett Collection

When E! News asked the 37-year-old "Take Two" actress about it in 2017, she remained optimistic about such an endeavor.

"I'm always open to things," Bilson explained, adding, "I don't know what it would look like with our characters being old now."

But she was sure about one thing — though she struggled to recall her character's fate in the finale, she knew she and Brody's character would still be going strong.

Adam Brody and Rachel Bilson as Seth and Summer on "The O.C." (2003). Alamy

"I can't even remember; it was so long ago," she said. "I'm sure (Summer) has kids with Seth."

She was equally certain that Summer would be an activist and philanthropist — and wherever she and Seth call home these days, "She's on the beach."