Former 'Millionaire Matchmaker' contestant Trevor Jones dies suddenly

A former contestant on the dating show “Millionaire Matchmaker,” Trevor Jones died earlier this month after a sudden illness, his friend and business partner Travis Lubinsky confirmed.

In a post about his late friend, Lubinsky said Jones experienced a “sudden Vascular Ehlers Danlos Syndrome event” and died on Oct. 9. Jones was in his mid-30s, according to his Facebook page.

Ehlers-Danlos syndrome is a group of disorders that impact the connective tissues of the body, like skin, joints and blood vessel walls, per the Mayo Clinic. The vascular form of the disorder can cause “the walls of your blood vessels, intestines or uterus to rupture.”

In his post, Lubinsky wrote that he plans to look out for Jones' surviving wife and young daughter.

“Life is not fair. Trevor and I battled for everything we had, even his health,” he wrote. “He deserves to be here and I am going to miss him so much. I wish I could just tell you one last time. I am so proud of you, and I know how hard you worked to get here. I love you Trevor, we will make sure your girls are good forever.”

Lubinsky and Jones, who were childhood friends and business partners, developed Flex Watches together. The company sells watches and donates portions of proceeds to various charities.

“I have spent more time with Trevor than my own family, and nothing will ever fill that void,” Lubinsky continued. “We built brands that ended up on TV, worked with celebrities, sold millions of dollars in products, online and in retail. We changed thousands of lives, traveled across the country, lived together and now he has a beautiful baby girl.”

In 2018, Jones appeared in an episode of the dating show “Millionaire Matchmaker,” though he did not continue dating his match — Stephanie Pratt from MTV’s “The Hills — for very long. Jones and Lubinsky were also the subjects of the CNBC show “The Profit” in 2017.

“Trevor was sincere, generous, funny, and always tried to give back. Trevor had a gift where he could make anyone smile, laugh, or feel comfortable with just a look or a few words,” Lubinsky wrote in a second post this week. “He accomplished so many amazing things in his life, but the two that made the greatest impact were marrying his best friend and greatest love, Cherrie … and the birth of his beautiful daughter, Finley.”

“He lives on through his wife Cherrie, their 6-month-old beautiful baby Finley, his father Chris, and his sister Kaitlin.”