McDreamy and McSteamy! Former 'Grey's Anatomy' stars show how to social distance

How do you practice social distancing? Just ask McDreamy and McSteamy!

Eric Dane shared an Instagram photo of himself with his former “Grey’s Anatomy” co-star, Patrick Dempsey, and used it as a perfect example of how to socially distance in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Blurry pic of how to hang out 6 feet apart,” Dane, 47, captioned the photo of the actors standing on a hill on a cloudy day.

It looks like this photo is actually from an old “Grey’s Anatomy” shoot with Dane, who played Dr. Mark Sloan (aka McSteamy) on the show from 2006 to 2012, and Dempsey, who played Dr. Derek Shepherd (aka McDreamy) from 2005 to 2015.

This site is protected by recaptcha

It may not be a recent reunion photo, but all the same, “Grey’s Anatomy” fans were understandably excited to see these two together again.

“Missing you both,” one fan commented on the photo.

“Am I dreamin or is it steamy out here?” someone else wrote.

“Oh those days seem forever ago!” another fan lamented.

McDreamy and McSteamy ... those were the days. Richard Foreman / Getty Images

Dane has been sharing regular Instagram updates about life under lockdown over the past month. Like many people, he has learned to value certain household toiletries more than ever before.

“My net worth,” he joked, sharing a photo of toilet paper and flushable wipes.

“Grey’s Anatomy” has been on hiatus since March, when the show shut down production due to coronavirus concerns.

While in lockdown, many of the show’s stars have been urging people to practice social distancing, as well as sharing their appreciation for healthcare workers.

Ellen Pompeo also recently shared a cute video of her 5-year-old daughter, Sienna May, complaining that her little brother, Eli, has been “testing” her patience when it comes to following social distancing rules.

"Social distancing 101 from Sienna May 😷#micdrop,” Pompeo captioned the adorable clip.

It’s unclear when “Grey’s Anatomy” will return, but in the meantime, these sweet Instagram posts from current and former cast members are making us smile!