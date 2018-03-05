See how 'Friends' Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston keep in touch

share tweet pin email

How do former "Friends" who remain friendly stay in touch after nearly 14 years without the classic sitcom that brought them together?

How about a text message chain!

WireImage Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow in Los Angeles in 2003.

That's apparently how Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston, the ladies from "Friends," do it — even though Cox isn't a fan of the medium.

"Lisa, Jennifer and I all have a text chain, but to me it's too much pressure," Cox told Us Weekly at the Burn to Remember: First Responder Studio Challenge in Hollywood, where she and Kudrow were on hand. "I'm not into the group text chain. I really don't like it!"

Admitted Kudrow, "It's a lot."

"And then you have something funny to say and you say it but then you send the text and they don't get it," said Cox.

"Friends" ran from 1994-2004, ending after 10 seasons. But as we hear from time to time, various cast members still love reuniting for dinner or to honor director James Burrows. That said, a gathering to re-enact Monica, Phoebe, Rachel, Ross, Chandler and Joey is not so much on the schedule: when asked about a reunion this past January, David Schwimmer said, "I doubt it."

Still, we adore that the ladies at least are still willing to gab it up!

