Former delivery driver sues Lizzo after singer accused her of stealing food order

A former Postmates delivery driver suing Lizzo says the singer's fans threatened her after Lizzo tweeted out the girl's photo and accused her of stealing a food order.

Tiffany Wells, of Massachusetts, filed the federal lawsuit Friday in the Central District of California for libel, intentional infliction of emotional distress and invasion of privacy.

On Sept. 16, 2019, Wells received an order to pick up food at Luke's Lobster and deliver it to a customer named "Bonnie V." at the Revere Hotel in Boston but the customer did not provide a room number.

The 27-year-old Wells "made multiple calls to the phone number that the customer provided to Postmates, yet each call went unanswered," the complaint states. She also asked the front desk if anyone was staying at the hotel under the name "Bonnie V" but was told there was no such guest with that name.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

"Plaintiff went back outside where she lingered for five minutes before finally departing," according to the lawsuit. Wells spent more than 10 minutes trying to contact the customer, the complaint says.

The following day, Wells received multiple text messages from family and friends telling her that Lizzo had posted her photo on Twitter with the message: "Hey @Postmates this girl Tiffany W. stole my food she lucky I don't fight no more."

I apologize for putting that girl on blast. I understand I have a large following and that there were so many variables that could’ve put her in danger. Imma really be more responsible with my use of social media and check my petty and my pride at the door. 🥺 — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) September 17, 2019

The lawsuit says Wells is a "relatively private person" and was "shocked to find out that Lizzo had plastered her face on the Internet for all to see."

"Plaintiff was even more shocked to find out that her picture was accompanied by text accusing her of being a thief," the lawsuit states.

Shortly after Lizzo's tweet went up, the singer's fans flooded the comments with "acts of violence" toward Wells.

"Because of Lizzo’s tweets and in light of Lizzo’s influence and popularity, Plaintiff became fearful that someone may recognize her if she continued to deliver for Postmates," according to the lawsuit. Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Jefferson, has more than one million followers on Twitter.

Due to the threats and Wells' concern for her safety, she was forced to leave Postmates in September.

Lizzo eventually deleted her tweet and apologized on Twitter to Wells but the lawsuit says "the damage had already been done." Wells is suing for unspecified damages.