Former 'Cosby Show' actor Geoffrey Owens set to appear on 'NCIS: New Orleans'

Nobody would choose to be the subject of a job-shaming viral photos.

But for former "Cosby Show" actor Geoffrey Owens, having that happen appears to have given his career a jolt: He's going to appear on "NCIS: New Orleans," Entertainment Weekly reports.

As you may recall, the 57-year-old made big news last week after Fox News and other outlets circulated photos of him working at a Trader Joe's in New Jersey. In the aftermath, he received lots of support from fans and peers — and job offers began to pour in.

The the former "Cosby" actor will appear on "NCIS" as a character named Commander Adams, a friend of Special Agent Pride, played by Scott Bakula.

"For Commander Adams, we needed someone with compassion, competence, and heart," executive producer Christopher Silber told EW. "That's Geoffrey in a nutshell. An accomplished actor who seemed like the perfect fit to add to our extended repertory company. We're lucky to have him on the show."

Geoffrey Owens' character Elvin was the husband of eldest Huxtable daughter Sondra, played by Sabrina Le Beauf. (C)Carsey-Werner Co/Courtesy Evere / Courtesy Everett Collection

That job comes on top of Tyler Perry's offer, made on Twitter, for Owens to appear in one of his shows on OWN, "The Haves and Have Nots." Owens is set to co-star in 10 episodes during the show's sixth season, EW reported.

Owens has a long acting career, but his role on "The Cosby Show" as Elvin Tibideaux was his first big part. He's gone on to appear on shows ranging from "Law & Order" to "The Leftovers" and "The Blacklist," and stars in the upcoming movie "Impossible Monsters."

He filled in the time between jobs with various jobs, but said he had to quit Trader Joe's after 15 months once he went viral.

"I don't expect to be offered things," Owens told Entertainment Tonight. "It would be lovely as one of the results of this, some doors open in terms of giving me the opportunity to audition. That, I would appreciate — always, as all actors do. I don't necessarily feel comfortable being given things as a result of this.

Owens is expected to appear on "NCIS" in late October.