Former child star Matthew Mindler dies at 19

Matthew Mindler, a former child star, was found dead on Saturday, Aug. 28 after he was reported missing earlier in the week. He was 19 years old.

Daniel A. Wubah, Ph.D, University President of Millersville University where Mindler was enrolled, released an official statement on Twitter addressed to the student body.

“It is with a grieving heart that I let you know of the death of 19-year-old Matthew Mindler from Hellertown, Pennsylvania, a first-year student at Millersville University,” the statement began. “Our thoughts of comfort and peace are with his friends and family during this time.”

The statement continued, explaining that Millersville University Police and local law enforcement had been searching for Mindler since Thursday until he was found dead on Saturday morning. He has since been transported by the coroner for further investigation to the Lancaster County Forensic Center.

“This is a time of grief for the family, our campus and the community,” Wubah said. “I ask that the campus community come together to support each other, and our students, during this difficult time.”

The statement ended with a note to students and faculty, encouraging them to reach out to various campus services for support.

Queen Latifah and Matthew Mindler attend the 2009 Fidelity FutureStage finale at Sardi's on June 15, 2009 in New York City. Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic

On Thursday, August 26, Millersville University’s Twitter account shared a missing notice for Mindler, revealing that he had been missing since the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 24 when he did not report back to his room or return any phone calls from his family.

He was last seen at 8:11 p.m. on Tuesday walking from West Villages, his residence hall, toward a parking lot area on Centennial Dr . He had attended classes on Monday and Tuesday, but did not show up to class on Wednesday.

The University Police were able to file a missing adult report with the National Crime Information Center on Thursday and notify the local police departments less than 24 hours after the initial report was filed.

Police are asking for help in finding 20-year-old Matthew Mindler, a first-year student from Hellertown, PA, who has been missing since Tuesday evening August 24, 2021. Matt was reported missing to University Police late last evening after he did not return to his room (cont'd)👇 pic.twitter.com/dgU2UOXlUm — Millersville University (@millersvilleu) August 26, 2021

Mindler, a former child star, was best known for his role as River in the 2011 comedy “Our idiot Brother.” He played the son of the characters Liz and Dylan, portrayed by Emily Mortimer and Steve Coogan, while starring alongside Paul Rudd, Zooey Deschanel and Elizabeth Banks.

Actors Matthew Mindler and Paul Rudd attend The Cinema Society & Altoids screening of The Weinstein Company's "Our Idiot Brother" at 1 MiMA Tower on August 22, 2011 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage

He also held roles in an episode of the television series, “As the World Turns,” and two shorts, 2013’s “Frequency” and 2015’s “Solo.”

At this time, no cause of death has been disclosed.