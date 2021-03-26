Former 'Bewitched' child star makes red carpet appearance at awards show

Tabitha is all grown up!

Television audiences came to know Erin Murphy as the magic-making daughter on the classic sitcom “Bewitched,” a role she took on at the age of 2 in 1966. And those who haven’t seen the former child actor since the original series ended in 1972 are in for a treat.

The now-56-year-old star made a red-carpet appearance Wednesday at the 24th Family Film Awards in Los Angeles.

Erin Murphy attends the 24th Family Film Awards on March 24, 2021. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Murphy hit the red carpet for the ceremony that celebrates small screen family fare in a strapless, knee-length black dress, and despite the intervening years, she still looked recognizable from her TV heyday.

Erin Murphy takes the stage at the 24th Family Film Awards. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

After briefly taking the stage at the event to speak to the star-studded audience in attendance, Murphy then took to Twitter to rave about spending time with the event’s Lifetime Achievement award winner.

Just another Wednesday night. Sitting backstage at the Family Film Awards chatting with ANN-MARGRET!!! pic.twitter.com/928sREP4n4 — Erin Murphy (@Erin_Murphy) March 25, 2021

“Just another Wednesday night,” she tweeted. “Sitting backstage at the Family Film Awards chatting with ANN-MARGRET!!!”

As Murphy stepped into the spotlight Wednesday, Deadline reported that Sony has a movie in the works based on “Bewitched" series, but there's no word about who might play the part Murphy once had or the part of the lead character, Tabitha’s mom Samantha Stephens, made famous by the late Elizabeth Montgomery.

The Family Film Awards wasn’t the first chance fans have had to get a glimpse of Murphy in recent years.

In 2019, she made an appearance as Tabitha in the YouTube series “TV Therapy.”

The episode saw an adult-version of character seek therapy for several issues lifted straight from the vintage sitcom, including the fact that her dad seemed like two completely different men — understandable given that the role of dad Darrin Stephens was played by both Dick York and Dick Sargent.

In Tabitha’s one-off storyline, she revealed that she’s now the mother of “six handsome warlocks,” before suddenly remembering that, like her own TV mother, she’s supposed to keep the magic under wraps.