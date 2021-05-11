Former 'Bachelorette' star Kaitlyn Bristowe engaged to Jason Tartick

Former "Bachelorette" star Kaitlyn Bristowe is engaged to boyfriend Jason Tartick.

"Don’t pinch me," the happy bride-to-be wrote in an engagement announcement she posted Tuesday on Instagram.

Former "Bachelorette" star Kaitlyn Bristowe announced her engagement to Jason Tartick this week after more than two years of dating. TODAY Illustration / Getty Images

The "Dancing with the Stars" champ, 35, shared a gallery of photos of her and Tartick after Tartick popped the question the day before. The pictures show the happy couple mugging for the camera as they toasted their future with champagne. Bristowe also showed off her stunning engagement ring in several shots.

Tratick, 32, popped into the comments of his fiancée's post to celebrate all over again.

"Engaged AF! Haha let’s go!! Love you babe," he gushed.

Former "Bachelor" star Ben Higgins also responded to congratulate the couple. "Massive news! So pumped for you two," he wrote.

Tartick announced the pair's future nuptials on his own Instagram page, sharing a few additional photos from their engagement fun.

"Choosing your forever is the most important decision in the world, @kaitlynbristowe you made that decision so easy! Love you to death and forever," he wrote.

Bristowe starred in season 11 of "The Bachelorette" in 2015. She and Tartick, who competed for Becca Kufrin's heart on the same show in 2018, confirmed they were dating in January 2019, two months after Bristowe announced her split from former fiancé Shawn Booth.

Bristowe and Tartick spoke about the idea of getting engaged in a June 2019 interview with "Entertainment Tonight."

Bristowe explained at the time, "That's why we moved in together, because we were just so ready to take the next step."