May 15, 2019, 9:37 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Chris Lambton, a runner-up on Ali Fedotowsky’s season of "The Bachelorette" in 2010, won a political election Tuesday in the Cape Cod town of Dennis, Massachusetts, by a landslide.

By a stunning margin, voters elected Lambton, 42, to the town's board of selectmen, a small group whose members act as administrators in many New England towns. He was the top vote-getter among the four candidates vying for two three-year seats on the board.

Chris Lambton poses with his wife, Peyton Lambton, in 2012. Boston Globe via Getty Images

“I’m absolutely blown away,” Lambton, who lives in Dennis with his wife, former "Bachelor" contestant Peyton Lambton, and their two young children, told People shortly after his victory.

“TV is nothing compared to running for office,” he said. “I mean, you’re putting yourself and your family out there and even though people say, ‘Chris, I’m voting for you,’ you never know what they’re going to do behind the curtain. I admit that I was very nervous.”

Though he works at his family’s landscaping business and also hosts the TV series "Yard Crashers" and "Lawn and Order," Lambton still found time to campaign hard during the election — meeting with voters, sending out postcards and posting signs around town.

Lambton, seen here with TODAY's Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford, earned nearly twice as many votes as his closest competitor. NBC

All that hard work paid off: He nabbed nearly double the votes that his closest competitor — an incumbent — received, according to the Cape Cod Times.

“If you’re going to do anything, then you need to do it all the way,” Lambton told People, also thanking his “amazing” wife for her support.

“(Peyton) was my biggest fan through all of this," he said. "She was out there today in 40-degree weather holding a sign, waving ... and you know she’s a Southern girl, so she does not like cold weather.

“Not only is she a great wife and mom, but she’s a great political campaign companion as well.”