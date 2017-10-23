Former 'Bachelor' star Whitney Bischoff is married! See the wedding pics

share tweet pin email

Two years ago, Whitney Bischoff became engaged to Chris Soules on “The Bachelor.” Like with so many other couples in the “Bachelor”/”Bachelorette” franchise, things ultimately didn’t work out between the two of them.

But now, she’s married her true angel.

Bischoff, 32, tied the knot with her fiancé, Ricky Angel, on Saturday at the Wequassett Resort and Golf Club in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. Their photographer dropped a few details on Instagram.

“Real, authentic and unconditional love is hard to find these days and it is evident these two have it,” the caption states.

If you’re a “Bachelor” fan, you’ll recognize some of the guests who were in attendance.

Couldn’t be happier for these✌🏼 beauties. #WhitGetsWings A post shared by Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) on Oct 22, 2017 at 2:28pm PDT

That’s former “Bachelorette” star Kaitlyn Bristowe and her fiancé, Shawn Booth, as well as “Bachelor in Paradise” married couple Carly Waddell and Evan Bass, helping Bischoff celebrate her big day.

What a beautiful night filled with so much love and laughter! Couldn’t be happier for my friends @whitb624 and @rickyrange16 ❤️❤️❤️ #whitgetswings A post shared by Carly Waddell (@carlywad) on Oct 22, 2017 at 2:32pm PDT

Bischoff, who's a fertility nurse, and Angel announced their engagement in July 2016. Congratulations on the wedding, you two!