Former 'Bachelor' star Vanessa Grimaldi announces engagement

Former "Bachelor" star Vanessa Grimaldi is engaged!

The season 21 winner of "The Bachelor" revealed a series of photos on Instagram Monday, showing her boyfriend, Josh Wolfe, a Canadian businessman, popping the question at Quebec City's St. Louis Gate.

"August 9th, 2020 will forever be my favourite DAY OF MY LIFE!!!!!!!!!!! @jbrwolfe YOU ARE MY EVERYTHING AND I CANNOT WAIT TO BE FOREVER AND EVER WITH YOU!!!!!!" she wrote in the caption.

As she told People magazine, the big moment "was absolutely beautiful!"

And really, Wolfe, 35, did not miss a trick, from a romantic nighttime spot to lit candles to an accordion player playing "A Whole New World" from "Aladdin," according to People. And, of course, he went down on one knee.

"I knew we were going to get engaged eventually, but I had no idea it was going to happen when it did," she continued. "Josh is the first person I am with where I am at complete ease and where I never second-guessed his love for me. I’ve been ready to say YES! I am the luckiest woman!"

And we're extra happy for her, based on what happened during her "Bachelor" days in 2017. The special education teacher, now 32, accepted the final rose from Nick Viall on the show, and the two got engaged on the finale. But five months after the finale aired, they called it all off.

Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in 2017 Randy Holmes / Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

"It's with a great amount of heartbreak for the both us as we have decided to end our engagement," the former couple told E! News at the time. "We gave this relationship our all and we are saddened that we did not get the fairy tale ending we hoped for."

Grimaldi went on to live in her native Canada after the show ended and founded No Better You, an organization that builds sensory rooms for schools that have special education programs. She also started her own YouTube lifestyle channel.

Viall commented on her engagement news by writing, "Well thank God I followed you back a week ago to hear this news. Congrats to you two! Lucky guy."

Congratulations to the newly engaged couple!