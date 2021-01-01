Former 'Bachelor' Peter Weber splits from Kelley Flanagan: 'Love is a funny thing'

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan have called it quits.

The former “Bachelor” star broke the news in an Instagram post on Thursday.

“Love is a funny thing,” Weber, 29, wrote in the caption, alongside a photo of himself and Flanagan, 28, looking into the sunset. “It can make you feel on top of the world and it can make you feel a pain you wish didn’t exist. I’m here to share that Kelley and I have decided to go our separate ways. While our relationship was filled with countless beautiful memories, our relationship simply didn’t work out in the end.

“Kelley is someone I will always have a special love for,” he continued. “Someone I have learned more from than she will ever understand. Someone I am so thankful came into my life and someone who I will always wish all of life’s greatest blessings on. These moments in life always hurt, but in my opinion that shows you it was worth the time you spent together. Thank you Kelley.”

Weber, a commercial airline pilot, starred in season 24 of “The Bachelor,” which premiered in January 2020. He proposed to contestant Hannah Ann Sluss at the end of the season but subsequently revealed that they had ended their engagement.

He was also briefly linked with runner-up Madison Prewett, but they revealed they had parted ways just days after the season 24 finale.

This past May, he confirmed he was in a relationship with Flanagan, a Chicago-based attorney who placed fifth in Weber's season of the reality dating competition.

"Obviously we’ll see what the future holds for Kelley and I, but I think it’s a beautiful story, definitely a beautiful love story of what’s yours is yours, and it will always come back to you, no matter what," he said in an Instagram video in May. "That's kind of been our relationship. We've kept coming back in each other's lives."