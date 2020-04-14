Former 'Bachelor' contestant reveals she lost home in a fire

Former "Bachelor" contestant Juelia Kinney opened up on Instagram about a fire that destroyed her home in California earlier this year.

According to Kinney's post, nobody was home at the time of the blaze, but the scary experience left her family shaken and "basically homeless." Their dogs were in the home at the time, but were able to escape the fire.

"About a month and a half ago, I left for work in the morning, took Ireland to school and got a call that we had a fire in our house," Kinney wrote, referencing her 7-year-old daughter with late husband Dustin Kinney, who died in 2013. "My heart started beating rapidly — I had no idea what to expect."

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

According to Kinney, who starred on Chris Soules' season of "The Bachelor" in 2015 and later appeared on "Bachelor in Paradise," the fire department "had to break down (the) front door" of the house, which let the family's dogs escape. She added that the blaze was an electrical fire that started at the stove, according to fire officials.

"I've been through enough to know that all that matters is that we are all alive and well," Kinney wrote. "... So thankful that it didn't happen while we were sleeping. Our house was (un)inhabitable from that point and we were basically homeless."

Kinney said that she and fiancé Adam Bass (brother of "Bachelor in Paradise" alum Evan Bass) were able to find an Airbnb to stay in before picking up her daughter from school.

"We rented an Airbnb and got Ireland from school and explained that we didn't have that house anymore and we would find a new house," Kinney wrote. "That all that matters is that we are safe. She cried but took it as best she could. We got take out and laughed about what we were going to do next."

The reality TV star wrote that she and her family "ended up finding a place within a week." Some of the furniture from their original home was salvageable, according to the post, and Kinney wrote that she and Bass had worked together to "clean it all, piece by piece."

The fire "showed me another side of Aaron that I didn't get to see before, that even when things get tough and honestly really sucks... he sticks by my side, is always positive, and even makes me laugh," Kinney wrote. "I know more than ever that he is my dude and I am so lucky to have him as a partner and I couldn't wait to call him my husband once and for all."

Kinney and Bass got engaged in 2018. In a comment on the same post, Kinney said that the coronavirus pandemic would likely delay their wedding, originally scheduled to take place in June, due to California state closures.

"Now that California is most likely closed through May 15th, it is very unlikely we will be able to have our wedding as planned," Kinney wrote. "We are really disappointed but through all of this I again know that although I don't think all things happen for a reason, but what I do know is that GOOD ALWAYS COMES NO MATTER WHAT."