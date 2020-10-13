'Forever family': Valerie Bertinelli posts photos in tribute to late ex Eddie Van Halen

Valerie Bertinelli shared photos on Monday night about her “forever family” with her late ex-husband Eddie Van Halen, who died from cancer last week at the age of 65.

The actor, 60, posted a series of pictures on her Instagram Stories that shows their family together. The two share a son, Wolf Van Halen, 29.

The first photo showed Van Halen cradling Bertinelli's baby bump sometime in the early 1990s. The series that followed showed their family together over the years.

Van Halen places his hand on Bertinelli's baby bump in the early 1990s. Valerie Bertinelli / Instagram

The final picture, a sweet photo of the two of them playing with their young on a beach, she captioned “forever family.”

Bertinelli and Van Halen lift up their son, Wolf, on the beach. Valerie Bertinelli / Instagram

Bertinelli was married to Eddie Van Halen from 1981 until 2007.

She shared the same photos as a video series later Monday night.

Soon after Van Halen’s death, Bertinelli posted a black-and-white photo of their family years ago and a heartbreaking tribute.

"40 years ago my life changed forever when I met you. You gave me the one true light in my life, our son, Wolfgang," she said. "Through all your challenging treatments for lung cancer, you kept your gorgeous spirit and that impish grin. I’m so grateful Wolfie and I were able to hold you in your last moments. I will see you in our next life my love."

Last week, the former "One Day at a Time" star posted a series of pictures on her Instagram Stories that documented the course of their relationship, including a shot from the night the two first met.

The night Bertinelli met Van Halen. Valerie Bertinelli / Instagram

She also shared photos of their relationship from Christmas 1980 and a concert in 1981. The last photo she shared was, appropriately, a tribute to their family.

With son Wolfgang, as an infant. Valerie Bertinelli / Instagram

Wolfgang Van Halen, 29, announced his father’s death last week with an Instagram post.

"I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning," he wrote. “"He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop.”