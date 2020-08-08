Food Network star Duff Goldman and wife are expecting ... a 'mini muffin!'

Food Network star Duff Goldman and his wife, Johnna Goldman, don't have a bun in the oven — they've got a mini muffin!

On Friday, the "Ace of Cakes" alum posted a photo on his Instagram page spilling the beans on the happy news.

"MUFFINS! 😍" the Charm City Cakes owner, 45, wrote alongside a photo of him standing next to his wife along the California coastline. In the photo, each hold a full-sized muffin in one hand. Johnna Goldman is also holding a mini muffin with her left hand next to her belly while the pastry chef has his right arm wrapped around her waist and holds her left hand.

Johnna, née Colbry, 26, posted the same picture on her Instagram page. "Our biggest adventure yet! Mini Muffin expected January 2021," the expectant mom wrote in the caption, adding a baby bottle emoji.

Fans of the chef flooded his post with messages of congratulations.

"Cutest announcement ever!" wrote one excited fan.

"THIS IS ADORABLE! Congratulations you two!" another added.

Goldman proposed to his then-girlfriend in 2018 in an unexpected way — with a small piece of string as a stand-in for a real ring.

"My heart just might burst. I love you muffin," Goldman wrote in the caption to his Instagram post. "I love every scar. I love the way you smell. I’m sorry I didn’t have a real ring. I hope you don’t mind butcher’s twine, I am a chef, after all."

Johnna said "yes" and in January 2019, the pair were wed at the Natural History Museum in Los Angeles. Goldman shared a happy pic from the special day on Instagram.

In a photo from their wedding day, Goldman captioned, "I love you, muffin," once again using the sweet nickname for his wife. He and Johnna smile at one another in the snapshot as they stand in front of a museum display of buffalo in the wild. The wedding was as unique as you'd expect and featured a traditional white cake for the bride and a tiered "meat cake" for the groom, layered with meatballs, meatloaf, lamb shawarma and scrapple.

Goldman currently stars in the Food Network show "Buddy vs. Duff" with "Cake Boss" Buddy Valastro and "Duff Takes the Cake," where he and his team take their magnificent creations into the community to help people celebrate milestones.

Congratulations to the happy couple on their super-sweet treat in the making!