Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard says duo is not breaking up: 'We're all good'

Fans of Florida Georgia Line can relax: The hit-making duo has no plans to split up.

Tyler Hubbard says he and Brian Kelley will continue making music.

“We’re still together,” he said Thursday on TODAY while appearing with Tim McGraw to talk about their new song, “Undivided,” an uplifting song about coming together that they performed on “Celebrating America,” Wednesday’s prime-time special honoring the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

“We’re all good. We’re still together. We’re still rocking. We’re about to drop our album in February. About to hit the road, hopefully, if all goes as planned at the end of the summer, early fall, so we’re excited.”

Hubbard, 33, said he and Kelley are exploring their own music.

“We’re just getting to do some things on our own, and some individual solo stuff, so this has kind of been my first breakout debut as a solo artist, if you will,” he said. “Or maybe a featured artist. I don’t know what you’d call me at this point.”

Hubbard’s comments echo remarks he and Kelley made earlier this month when they told Billboard they had no plans to split.

"We've kind of created this freedom around ourselves to where we can do whatever we want to do creatively and musically,” Hubbard said about their desire to pursue solo projects, while noting Florida Georgia Line is not breaking up.

Florida Georgia Line released its first album in 2012. As Hubbard said, the Grammy-nominated duo’s fifth album, “Life Rolls On,” is due next month.