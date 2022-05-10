The trailer for the 'Father of the Bride' reboot is here and 100% Cuban-American

Welcome to the 2020s, Mr. Banks!

It’s been almost thirty years since audiences watched Steve Martin yank on a shrunken and outdated tuxedo to sing “What’s New Pussycat?” and convince his wife he could pull it off. Now, decades later, actor Andy García is stepping into the shoes of another dad in desperate need of getting it together in time to walk his daughter down the aisle.

On Monday, HBO Max dropped a trailer for the latest installation of the cult franchise directed this time around by Mexican director Gary Alazraki (“Nosotros los Nobles”).

The upcoming film promises to do more than tap out the same beats of the 1991 hit, which followed happily married couple Nina (played then by Diane Keaton) and George Banks (Martin) and their journey to throw their daughter the perfect wedding. Instead, the parents of the bride-to-be are Billy (played by García) and Ingrid (Gloria Estefan) whose marriage is on the rocks.

More, their daughter, Sophie (Adria Arjona), has announced that she’s marrying a man (Diego Boneta) they’ve never met. Better, she’s made a progressive move by proposing to him.

Threatening to ruin the entire big day of this rebooted version is Billy’s denial that his daughter has grown up, his inability to remain flexible about wedding costs, and finally, the secret he has sworn his wife to hide until after their daughter is married: she wants a divorce.

Andy García as Billy and Gloria Estefan as Ingrid in Warner Bros. Pictures' and HBO Max’s "Father of the Bride."García Warner Bros. Pictures / YouTube

Devotees of the 1991 film will notice some other significant changes as well. For one, the family’s youngest member isn’t a little brother, as was the case for the 1991 film, which saw Kieran Culkin (“Succession”) sliding down banisters and playing ring bearer to his older sister. Instead, the family’s youngest member is a girl (played by Isabela Merced of “Dora and the Lost City of Gold”).

With a Cuban-American family at its center, the reboot promises to add a splash of color to the screen.

Adria Arjona (Sophie) and Diego Boneta (Adan) join García and Estefan in "Father of the Bride." Claudette Barius

“There was both an honor and an obligation to deliver a story that’s within the Latin cultures, in this case, the Cuban and the Mexican, trying to relate to one another,” García told Entertainment Weekly in an interview about the new project. “There’s an obligation to do it right, represent it without stereotypes, in a way that, although it’s culturally specific, its themes are universal," Estefan said. “The fact that we're two Latin cultures blending in that movie — to Anglos that might seem weird because they might pile us all into one lump when we have these subtle differences.”

It does appear Arjona's character Sophie is eventually able to walk down the aisle with her dad, Billy (played by Andy García) in the film. Claudette Barius

The new film is the latest in the franchise, which was first a book and later developed into the 1950 classic starring Elizabeth Taylor as the fiancée and Spencer Tracy as her fretful father.

The new "Father of the Bride" is slated to premiere on HBO Max on June 16, 2022.