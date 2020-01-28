Thirty years ago, the Academy Awards were going strong, but we were a very different world: No one had smartphones, big hair and big outfits still reigned, and there were only three "Star Wars" films. Stroll along with us down memory lane, as we revisit the 1990 Oscars red carpet!

Morgan Freeman and Myrna Freeman. Ron Galella / Getty Images

Morgan and Myrna Freeman

The couple, who split in 2010, came to the Oscars together for a big night, since Morgan's film "Driving Miss Daisy" took home the best picture award.

Kiefer Sutherland and Julia Roberts. Kypros / Getty Images

Kiefer Sutherland and Julia Roberts

Hard to imagine today, but these two (who co-starred in 1990's "Flatliners") were a big couple when they stepped out at the Oscars, shortly after his first divorce. She'd broken her engagement to Dylan McDermott to be with Sutherland, who was still married when they met. After some ups and downs they prepared a lavish wedding for 1991 … and she backed out. But on this night, she was a nominee for "Steel Magnolias" who lost out to Brenda Fricker from "My Left Foot."

Jeff Goldblum and Geena Davis. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Geena Davis and Jeff Goldblum

This couple, who wed in 1987, were a statuesque pair. Alas, Davis (who was on hand to present the best supporting actor award to Denzel Washington for "Glory") split from Goldblum less than a year later, in October 1990.

George Lucas (l.), Akira Kurosawa (c.) and Steven Spielberg. CHRISTOPHE D YVOIRE / Getty Images

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

George Lucas, Akira Kurosawa, Steven Spielberg

Three men who changed filmmaking all came together at the Oscars; Lucas and Spielberg have both cited Japanese director Kurosawa (1951's "Rashomon") as a huge influence. The pair presented their inspiration with an Honorary Academy Award.

Denzel Washington and a new friend. CHRISTOPHE D YVOIRE / Getty Images

Denzel Washington

The ex-"St. Elsewhere" star took a big step on his historic trajectory, scoring the first of his two Oscars (this time a supporting actor award) for "Glory." He'd eventually become the first African American to win a lead actor award, for "Training Day," in 2002.

Tom Hanks. Time & Life Pictures / Getty Images

Tom Hanks

Hanks, who also got his start in television (remember "Bosom Buddies"?) and is nominated this year for "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" was on hand to present the best cinematography award with Melanie Griffith (it went to "Glory's" Freddie Francis). But here, Hanks was a few years away from his back-to-back Oscar wins: "Philadelphia" in 1994, and "Forrest Gump" in 1995. We're mostly just delighted by his lightened hair!

Daniel Day-Lewis. CHRISTOPHE D YVOIRE / Getty Images

Daniel Day-Lewis

Speaking of hair, Day-Lewis sported shoulder-length, flowing locks as he arrived to ultimately pick up his first Oscar, for lead actor in "My Left Foot." Over his career (he retired in 2018), he won two more best actor statuettes: for "There Will Be Blood" (2008) and "Lincoln" (2013).

Kim Basinger. Ron Galella / Getty Images

Kim Basinger

Basinger, who wore a rather large white satin ballgown and was accompanied by her brother, was fresh off her first divorce and a few years away from marrying Alec Baldwin in 1993. She presented the film clip of "Dead Poets Society" during the ceremony.

Dudley Moore and Paula Abdul. Ron Galella / Getty Images

Dudley Moore and Paula Abdul

Here's our favorite red carpet odd pairing of the night: the late "Arthur" star, who died in 2002, and the future "American Idol" judge (who was red-hot on the pop charts at the time). They weren't dating — he was a year away from divorcing his third wife and she was two years away from marrying Emilio Estevez — and instead were attending to present the award for best original song to Alan Menken and Howard Ashman for "Under the Sea" from "The Little Mermaid."

Daryl Hannah. Jim Smeal / Getty Images

Daryl Hannah

Apparently hewing to a theme set up by 1984's "Splash," in which she played a mermaid, Hannah wore a mermaid-style gown and introduced the performance of two songs from "Little Mermaid," "Under the Sea" (which won best original song) and "Kiss the Girl."

John Corbett and Sally Kirkland. Ron Galella / Getty Images

John Corbett and Sally Kirkland

The "Northern Exposure" star was super-popular as he attended his first big Hollywood event with pal Sally Kirkland. "We were just friends. I was nervous!" he told People magazine in 2009.

Hume Cronyn and Jessica Tandy. Ron Galella / Getty Images

Hume Cronyn and Jessica Tandy

Classic Hollywood saw two of its legends, who had been married since 1942, attend the ceremony; she went on to win best actress for "Driving Miss Daisy," making her the oldest person at the time to win a competitive acting Oscar. (She'd earn a second, for supporting actress, in 1992 for "Fried Green Tomatoes.") Tandy passed in 1994, and Cronyn (who'd won a new generation of fans by appearing in 1985's "Cocoon") died in 2003.

Ted Turner and Jane Fonda. Ron Galella / Getty Images

Jane Fonda and Ted Turner

The supercouple of Fonda and Turner attended together; he was the head of Turner Broadcasting at the time, while the future "Grace and Frankie" star had two Oscars to her name ("Klute," 1971; "Coming Home," 1978). On this night, she was there to present the best original screenplay and best adapted screenplay awards. Fonda and Turner divorced in 2001.