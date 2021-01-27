Chip and Joanna Gaines' son Crew is an adorable helper in sneak peek at new 'Fixer Upper'

They’re back!

Chip and Joanna Gaines' new take on their beloved series, “Fixer Upper,” premieres this week, and TODAY has an exclusive sneak peek that proves it’s going to be a family affair.

In the preview of the very first episode of “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home,” the couple brings the youngest member of their family, Crew, along for the ride.

Or as Chip puts it, “We bought the boss baby with us today.”

But the truth is, Crew isn’t a baby anymore. The 2-year-old now walks and talks and gets to work — just like his big siblings — Drake, 16, Ella, 14, Duke, 12, and Emmie, 10 — did before him.

“Back in the day, Drake, who’s now our oldest, was (like) Crew,” Chip explained. “He was just with us. It almost like we’re taking a trip down memory lane.”

It’ll be a bit like that for viewer’s, too, since the debut of “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home” will take them on a trip back to the beloved series that kicked off a home improvement sensation on HGTV for five seasons.

In its original run, “Fixer Upper” was the top-rated unscripted series on cable, reaching over 16.6 million viewers at its peak. And the “Welcome Home” version of the show is expected to showcase the home renovation and decoration duo returning to what they do best — transforming houses in need of an update into stylish and innovative homes.

And it all kicks off with a little help from Crew.

In the sneak peek clip TODAY aired Wednesday, Crew can be seen navigating the work site, laughing at his dad’s measuring-tape high jinks, giving high-fives and being adorable while he does it all.

Chip and Joanna have some adorable moments of their own, too, including their playful bickering over last-minute changes and Joanna’s insistence that Chip spit out his chewing gum (right into her hand, like one of the kids).

And as for those last-minute changes, it seems Crew made the tie-breaker decision when his parents just couldn’t agree — or as Joanna paraphrased it, “Crew said, ‘Mommy can do whatever the heck she wants.’”

“Fixer Upper: Welcome Home” premieres Friday, Jan. 29 on discovery+ as part of the preview for Chip and Joanna’s Magnolia Network, which will fully launch with a number of shows later this year.