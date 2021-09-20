The upcoming “Sex and the City” series looks Mr. Big-ger and better than ever.

HBO Max gave fans a brief glimpse at the new series “And Just Like That...” in a teaser video released Sunday highlighting its shows and movies coming out soon.

In the clip, Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie, looking trendy as ever in a very gauche hat, turns around, flanked by longtime friends Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis).

The clip then cuts to Parker in a kitchen with Chris Noth’s Mr. Big, who has his arm around her while they gently sway. She also puts her arm around him and gives him a big kiss, hinting that they are still very much smitten with each other.

Parker announced the new “Sex and the City” series back in January and Noth’s return was confirmed in May. The two have teased viewers with photos of themselves on the set, and Parker sent fans into a tizzy in July with pictures from the first day of filming.

While many of the show’s favorite faces are coming back, one beloved character is not. Kim Cattrall will not reprise her role as Samantha.

“They’re not trying to re-do ‘Sex and the City,’” HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys told TVLine in February. “They’re not trying to say that these characters are reliving their 30s. It is very much a story about women in their 50s, and they are dealing with things that people deal with in their 50s.”

“Friendships fade, and new friendships start. So I think it is all very indicative of the real stages, the actual stages of life…” he added. “They’re trying to tell an honest story about being a woman in her 50s in New York. So it should all feel somewhat organic, and the friends that you have when you’re 30, you may not have when you’re 50.”