'Bridgerton' star Phoebe Dynevor looks unrecognizable in pics for new movie

Hot off the success of her Netflix series "Bridgerton," Phoebe Dynevor is already branching out into an exciting new project.

The actor, 25, is currently shooting a film called "The Colour Room" for the British broadcast company Sky. Dynevor plays the leading lady, ceramicist Clarice Cliff, who is described as a "vivacious young factory worker in the industrial British midlands of the 1920s" in a press release.

The original film follows the story of Cliff as she "breaks the glass ceiling and revolutionises the workplace in the 20th century" and is set to be released later this year on Sky Cinema. Production is currently underway in Stoke-on-Trent and Birmingham, according to Variety, and Sky just gave fans a first look at Dynevor on set.

On Thursday, the broadcasting company shared a photo of the actor at work and she's almost unrecognizable. Fans are used to seeing Dynevor with light hair and sporting luxurious dresses in "Bridgerton," but in the photo, she rocks a cropped brown bob and wears a dark blue coat and colored scarf.

"Bridgerton" fans are used to lots of color and lush scenery, but this moody photo from the set shows the actor reflecting as she stands in a misty street.

Phoebe Dynevor in "The Colour Room." Courtesy SKY

Dynevor stars in the film with Matthew Goode ("A Discovery of Witches"), David Morrissey ("The Walking Dead"), Kerry Fox ("Last Tango in Halifax") and Darci Shaw ("The Irregulars"), to name a few of her co-stars.

Last month, Dynevor said in part that she couldn't wait to start filming in an earlier press release.

"It's truly such an honour to take on such a remarkable character," she said. "The script is a beautifully written contemporary take on the 20th century, and I feel proud to be working with such a strong female team, both in front and behind the camera. I look forward to telling Clarice’s story and of course working with Matthew too."

It's shaping up to be a busy spring for the actor, who is also filming season two of "Bridgerton" in London. Fans are pretty psyched that the juicy drama is returning to Netflix. Something they're not exactly thrilled about? The fact that Dynevor's season one co-star Regé-Jean Page will not be returning for the sophomore season.