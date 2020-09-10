The first wedding to ever happen live on TODAY celebrated a love that was built to last.

Peter and Melanie Ginsberg, who were selected from nearly a thousand couples in 2000 for a "TODAY Ties the Knot" special, celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary on Sunday.

Peter and Melanie Ginsberg celebrated their 20th anniversary on Sept. 6 after becoming the first couple to ever get married live on TODAY in 2000.

"We're one of the lucky ones that seem to have a really amazing life together," Peter Ginsberg told TODAY. "It was a great way to start the journey that day."

"It does grow sweeter with time," Melanie told TODAY.

Peter made a special montage of the footage for Melanie to celebrate their 20th anniversary, which he also marked with a sweet message to his wife on Facebook.

"The start of our 'official' great adventure with my best friend and with the best person I know," he wrote. "You stole my heart and helped me to be the best version of myself. I am forever grateful to you for sharing your life with me."

Since that 15-minute wedding ceremony on Rockefeller Plaza, Peter, 48, and Melanie, 47, have raised a family together. The couple from Bayville, New York, has two children, Jack, 17, and Emma, 15, who have enjoyed hearing how mom and dad got married.

"You know we're old because the video we have of it is on a VCR tape," Peter joked. "I think the kids are amazed by it. They've been hearing a lot about it throughout their life, and they think it's cool. They can't believe how young we were."

Being selected to have their wedding in front of hundreds of spectators and family as well as 6 million people watching at home seemingly came at the perfect time for the couple.

Peter's father had died from cancer at 60 a few months before Peter saw the callout on TODAY for couples looking to be selected. He and Melanie were engaged but were overwhelmed at the time between not having much money to pay for a wedding and not wanting to ask their parents to foot the bill following his father's death.

"It was one of those things that very quickly in the process, we were disheartened by the sheer cost and the planning," Peter said. "We never expected or anticipated we would've gotten that far (in the TODAY selection process), and to win — that was never something we actually expected.