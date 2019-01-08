Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

Everyone experiences stress and everyone has their own ways of dealing with it. For some, that means mediation. For others, exercise or therapy may be the answer.

But for Anne Hathaway, it's fire.

"Literally," as she revealed in an interview for the February issue of Town & Country magazine.

It's simple, says the "Ocean's 8" star. When burdens begin to mount, she has a go-to ritual to send them all up in smoke.

"Set a timer on your phone, have a candle nearby, and write it all down," she explained.

After taking 12 minutes to "spew it all out" on the page, the hardest part is over.

"You do not read it," she said. "The timer goes off, you tear it out of the book and you light it on fire."

And that's it.

"All of this energy, this angst, this rage — everything is smoke," the 36-year-old said, summing it up.

But that's not the only way she's discovered to keep calm and carry on. When the flames aren't enough, she also turns to Instagram.

Yes, the same social media platform that leaves some feeling like they can't live up to the well-curated lives of others and the same tool trolls use to dish up shame is a source of calm for Hathaway.

Whether she's using it to connect to fans, showcase a cause, offer up some relatable tidbit or just to express gratitude, the actress sees her retrained Instagram presence as a direct way to get her own, unfiltered message out to a world — without worry about any distortion.

"Having the ability to do something on my own terms has been good for me,” she said. “It has allowed me to calm down and communicate in a way that’s more clear.”

But she is careful about her calming outlet.

While some celebrities find that social media can be risky when their off-the-cuff comments come back to haunt them, Hathaway doesn't let herself run that same risk.

Instead, she gathers her own thoughts and photos and sends them to a third party to hold for an hour or more.

"That way I look at it with fresh eyes," she said of her ritual. "Because once it’s out there, it’s out there."