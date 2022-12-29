Figure skater re-creates viral Wednesday Addams dance on ice

Kamila Valieva gave the judges a dark and moody treat at the 2023 Russian Figure Staking Championships when she performed a version of Jenna Ortega's viral Wednesday Addams dance on ice.

Dressed as the star in the hit Netflix series, "Wednesday," Valieva, 16, wore pigtails and a gothic black party dress that resembled what Ortega's character chose for a school dance.

Kamila Valieva channeled her inner Addams at the Russian Figure Skating Championship in Krasnoyarsk, Russia. Alexander Vilf / AP

Without showing nearly any emotion on the ice, just like the famous character, she began imitating the moves Wednesday did in the show.

Valieva was seen throwing her arms in the air and shuffling her shoulders from side to side before the music abruptly changed to Lady Gaga‘s song “Bloody Mary."

At that point in time, Valieva started to do more hand motions with her arms while she nailed a few jumps on the ice.

According to Billboard, Valieva earned 247.32 points from the judges for her short program and free skate. But ultimately, she lost out to 15-year-old Sofia Akateva in the women’s senior championship division.

Valieva is known for being the first woman in history to land a quadruple jump at the Olympics. When she was 15-years-old, she amazed fans at her Olympic debut in Beijing when she did the quadruple jump twice on the ice.

Kamila Valieva dances to The Cramps‘ song “Goo Goo Muck” while dressed as Wednesday Addams on ice. Alexander Vilf / AP

Her skills helped her team, the Russian Olympic Committee, receive a gold medal at the event. The United States took home silver.

However, Valieva has also been at the center of a brief controversy. At the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, officials learned that she failed a drug test before competing.

Valieva tested positive for the heart drug trimetazidine, which can improve stamina in healthy young athletes.

However, her results weren't known until after she helped the ROC win a gold medal.

“Her argument was this contamination happened with a product her grandfather was taking,” Denis Oswald, chair of the International Olympic Committee disciplinary commission, told reporters at the time.

Kamila Valieva perfectly re-created the Wednesday Addams look by wearing a black dress with her hair in pigtails. Alexander Vilf / AP

“She presented elements which brought some doubts about her guilt, and also she was in a very special situation that the Olympic Games take place every four years, and if she would miss the competition at this Games, the damage could not be repaired,” Oswald added.