Fergie's national anthem at the NBA All-Star Game was ... interesting

share tweet pin email

Fergie attempted a bluesy, jazzy version of the national anthem before Sunday night's NBA All-Star Game and shot an airball.

The reaction to the slowed-down, breathy rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" by the Black Eyed Peas singer had Fergie nudging into Carl Lewis and Roseanne territory among the most panned national anthems performed at a sporting event.

During the performance, Golden State Warriors All-Star forward Draymond Green was caught by cameras trying to stifle a laugh as a low buzz spread through the crowd at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Draymond started cracking up while Fergie was singing the national anthem pic.twitter.com/3pMlgjGdYC — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) February 19, 2018

Roseanne Barr, who delivered one of the all-time infamous national anthems before a San Diego Padres game in 1990, also weighed in. At least Fergie didn't emulate Roseanne and grab her crotch and spit when she was finished.

Who saw Fergie's national anthem performance at the NBA All Star Game? I think mine was better lowkey — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) February 19, 2018

Several people on social media likened it to Marilyn Monroe famously singing "Happy Birthday Mr. President" to John F. Kennedy in 1962, and not in a good way.

NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley joked on the TNT broadcast that he "needed a cigarette" after Fergie's performance, while fellow Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal came to her defense.

"Fergie, I love you,'' he said. "It was different. It was sexy. I liked it. Leave her alone."

Others weren't so kind.

Fergieâs rendition of the National Anthem was originally written by Francis Scott Out of Key. — bob saget (@bobsaget) February 19, 2018

Thanks Fergie- now I know what the National Anthem would sound like if Carol from accounting sang it after five mango daiquiris. — Chris Franjola (@ChrisFranjola) February 19, 2018

So I heard Fergie turned the NBA All Star game national anthem into a burlesque feather dance routine. Bold move. — David Edward (@_David_Edward) February 19, 2018

Someone please tell #Fergie that I'm not certain if we need a sexy national anthem. — OG Swoopes (@1DeepMedia) February 19, 2018

Even Carl Lewis thinks Fergie's anthem was trash. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) February 19, 2018

The star admitted to US Weekly that she was taking a risk with her performance.

"I've always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA," she said in a statement. "I'm a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn't strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best."

Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.