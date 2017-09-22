Fergie had the best on-air reaction to finding out her album was No. 1

share tweet pin email

Friday is the first day of autumn, and we couldn't think of a better way to send off summer than with a sizzling performance from Fergie right on our plaza!

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

The singer-songwriter hit the TODAY stage bright and early for the Citi Concert Series, but the concert wasn't the only way she marked the day. Fergie just dropped her first solo studio album, "Double Dutchess," in more than a decade on Friday, too.

And we got the chance to share some very good news with her — her new album is already No. 1 on iTunes.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Fergie moved to tears over 'Double Dutchess' album news Play Video - 3:28 Fergie moved to tears over 'Double Dutchess' album news Play Video - 3:28

"Oh, my ... really?" she said as tears of joy streamed down her face. Then, looking right into the camera with a message for her fans, she added, "Thank you! Thank you, everybody! I'm crazy losing it right now. ... I'm gonna ruin all my swag credibility."

No worries there! Her swag was in tack on stage and, in between songs, she even opened up about her life off-stage.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Fergie reveals why her son Axl appears on her new album Play Video - 1:38 Fergie reveals why her son Axl appears on her new album Play Video - 1:38

She and her husband of eight years, Josh Duhamel, announced they were separating in a statement last week.

"I'm doing really well," she told anchor Hoda Kotb. "I've got nothing but love in my life around me."

And success, with that new release.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Fergie performs her hit 'Big Girls Don't Cry' live on the TODAY plaza Play Video - 3:53 Fergie performs her hit 'Big Girls Don't Cry' live on the TODAY plaza Play Video - 3:53

"Double Dutchess," the follow-up to her 2006 release "The Dutchess," features a few other famous names, including Nicki Minaj, Rick Ross and a rising star called Axl Jack — who happens to be Fergie's 4-year-old son.

happy 4th bday axl jack!!! i love you -mommy 🎂🎂🎉🎉 ❤️💛💚💙💜 #axljack A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on Aug 29, 2017 at 3:52pm PDT

"He sings songs all around the house, so I brought this demo home, and I was just playing it, listening to it," she recalled. "I'm singing, 'Enchante ... comment allez-vous ... tres bien.'"

And the next thing she knew Axl Jack was singing it, too.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

"When you hear your kid singing in French — it was just mommy pride," Fergie explained of her motivation to put him on the the "Enchante" track.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Watch Fergie perform 'Fergalicious' live on the TODAY plaza Play Video - 2:49 Watch Fergie perform 'Fergalicious' live on the TODAY plaza Play Video - 2:49

Maybe she'll bring Axl Jack to the show with her next time. But this time, she brought a crowd-pleasing mix of classic "Fergalicious" hits and fresh tracks, like her latest single, "You Already Know."

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Check out the lineup for the 2017 Citi Concert Series on TODAY! Play Video - 1:28 Check out the lineup for the 2017 Citi Concert Series on TODAY! Play Video - 1:28

The summer may be over, but the concert series continues! Be sure to tune into TODAY next Friday, Sept. 29, when "Crying in the Club" singer Camila Cabello takes the stage.