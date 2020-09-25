'Father of the Bride' cast talks reuniting for mini-sequel as 'a gift to fans'

Steve Martin's duties as the father of the bride are not done!

Martin and the cast of the '90s hit "Father of the Bride" are reuniting on Friday for "Father of the Bride: Part 3-ish," which is the first installment of the story since "Father of the Bride: Part II" in 1995.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Martin, 75, and co-star Kimberly Williams-Paisley, 49, who played Martin and Diane Keaton's daughter in the two films, spoke with Jenna Bush Hager on TODAY Friday ahead of the movie's premiere, which will be at 6 p.m. EST on Friday on Netflix, YouTube and Facebook.

The two stars talked about reuniting with the cast, including Keaton, Kieran Culkin and Martin Short, to make the new film to benefit World Central Kitchen during the pandemic.

Steve Martin and Kimberly Williams-Paisley, shown in a scene from the original "Father Of The Bride" in 1991, have reunited with the rest of the cast for a "mini-sequel." Touchstone / Getty Images

"I think this is meant to be a gift to fans of 'Father of the Bride' movies, and then also we're hoping really it'll raise money for World Central Kitchen," Williams-Paisley said.

The film depicts Martin as an overbearing father worried about his daughter marrying a man she's only known for a few months.

It has become a rite of passage for many fathers to watch it with their daughters who are getting married. Jenna watched it with former President George W. Bush before she tied the knot with her husband, Henry Hager, in 2008.

"I know so many people, including myself, that watched this with my dad the week before I got married," Jenna said. "And we both teared up. And we felt like this connection between the two of y'all and the two of us."

"The scenes are written in such a touching way, and of course, everybody was so much fun," Martin said.

The writer of the original film, Nancy Meyers, wrote the new story during quarantine. She shared a teaser on Instagram Thursday, writing that the cast "is all back with some VERY special guests!"

"She said, 'What if we did one to help people in the pandemic get food?' We said that just sounds like a great idea," Martin said about Meyers. "And I cleared my schedule, which was very busy. And we did it."

The mini-sequel shows the Banks family's life during the pandemic. Netflix teased the new movie with a trailer on Tuesday with the message "something's coming" and a graphic of a mass email being sent to all the characters about a family meeting on Zoom.

The short film promises to be similar to other virtual Zoom reunions of other hit movies, with the most recent being the '80s classic "Fast Times at Ridgemont High." However, this will not be a simple table read like many of the other reunions.

"It's a script with actors, with a story!" Martin said.

Williams-Paisley said the whole thing was shot in about a week, with the cast serving as their own camera operators and hair and makeup people.

Twenty-five years after they were last together, the cast jumped right back into their old roles.

"Well, I only know how to play one character," Martin joked.

The reunion also brought back memories of the first "Father of the Bride" movie in 1991, which marked Williams-Paisley's film debut.

"I remember the first day getting on set and asking Steve if he had any advice," she said. "And he said, 'Yeah, you're gonna need a good therapist.'"

"I'm just gonna add something that Kimberly was cast in a one in a million chance," Martin said. "She sent in a video tape of her performance. So magic still does happen in Hollywood."

The movie has remained part of the fabric of their lives decades later, whether it's Martin hearing people repeat memorable lines or Williams-Paisley sharing it with her children.

"I know that a phrase I hear a lot in other contexts, not to me, but is, 'Welcome to the '90s, Mr. Banks.'''

"And my kids have both been given math lessons with the hot dog buns," Williams-Paisley said.