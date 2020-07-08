'Fast & Furious' actress Jordana Brewster files for divorce

Actress Jordana Brewster and her husband are calling it quits.

The “Fast & Furious” actress filed for divorce from her husband of 13 years, Andrew Form.

The divorce papers were filed in Los Angeles on July 1, according to court records.

People reported the two “quietly separated” earlier this year. They share two young sons, Rowan and Julian.

Brewster and Form met on the set of “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning,” which she starred in and he produced, People reported. In an interview with InStyle Weddings before they tied the knot, Brewster said they started dating in secret “because it would have been unprofessional otherwise.”

Brewster and Form together at an event.

Brewster has been posting regularly to her Instagram account during the pandemic, posting pictures with her family. She posted a Father’s Day picture celebrating with her own dad but Form hasn’t appeared on her feed in several weeks. In February, she posted a picture celebrating Form’s birthday with a sweet photo of herself and their sons with a birthday cake.

“Happy Birthday to the best husband and daddy. We love you so much our hearts burst,” she wrote at the time.